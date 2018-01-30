HomePod was never designed to be an Amazon Echo or Google Home competitor. Like MacBook Air was never designed to be an netbook competitor. They absolutely have some characteristics in common: HomePod is a speaker you primarily control with your voice and MacBook Air was small and light. But HomePod is no more a $50 home assistant than MacBook Air was a $200 laptop.

Prefer to listen rather than read? Hit play on the podcast version:

Amazon — who's Fire Phone wasn't a hit — needed to get a lot of Alexa into a lot of lives to help increase the stickiness of Prime. The priced-to-move Echo was a brilliant way to do that. Google, which needs to be everywhere and do everything to feed it's unquenchable data thirst, was equally brilliant to follow fast.

HomePod was thought... different. Just like AirPods were designed to be the easiest and best way to enjoy your Apple audio with you on the go, HomePod was designed to be the easiest and best way to enjoy your Apple audio in your living room or kitchen.

With AirPods, the lack of wires and surface area to mount traditional hardware buttons made near-field Siri voice controls the obvious way to enable a robust interface. With HomePod, the desire to avoid getting up to cross the room or reaching for another device every time you wanted to control it made far-field Siri just as obvious a choice for interface.

There's a large overlap between the two types of product, but the market for people who want a great sounding speaker and are willing to pay for it, and those who want a great voice assistant for as little money as possible is by no means identical.

I tweeted as much almost a week ago: