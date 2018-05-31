Unofficial WWDC app for Mac gains iCloud sync, calendar integration, and more

Apple's official WWDC app is great if you're looking to follow along with the Worldwide Developer's Conference on your iPhone or iPad, but so far, the company hasn't built an official solution for Mac. The unofficial WWDC app for macOS, created by developer Guilherme Rambo, offers much of the same functionality as the iOS app to Mac users, including session videos from both the most recent conference and previous years, the conference schedule, and more.
In its latest update, the unofficial WWDC app has added important features such as iCloud syncing, which is still in beta, Calendar integration, and more. Here's what you'll find in this release:
-
iCloud Syncing (Beta): Users' favourite sessions, video annotations, and playback information synchronises across all of their iCloud devices, allowing them to easily pick up where they left off or leave notes to pick up on when they're back at their work machine.
-
Touch Bar Support: The app now has Touch Bar support for scrubbing through videos, adding bookmarks, and toggling picture-in-picture mode.
-
Calendar Integration: Users can now easily add sessions to their macOS calendars at the click of a button, allowing users to plan their WWDC right from their Mac, whether attending or watching from home. Similarly, appointment-only sessions now allow users to go straight to the request form, and supported sessions now have links to directions.
-
Related Sessions: The app now highlights related videos and labs for a given session. Users attending the conference can find a related hands-on lab and schedule it in their calendar in two clicks, and users watching from home or throughout the rest of the year can easily find follow-on videos to further their skills in the area.
Rambo says that more features, such as curated playlists, shared bookmarks, and AirPlay support, are coming soon.
The unofficial WWDC app is available at its website, but if you want to put your own spin on it, you're perfectly capable of doing so, as Rambo has made the materials of the app available as a GitHub project.