Unofficial WWDC app for Mac gains iCloud sync, calendar integration, and more

Apple's official WWDC app is great if you're looking to follow along with the Worldwide Developer's Conference on your iPhone or iPad, but so far, the company hasn't built an official solution for Mac. The unofficial WWDC app for macOS, created by developer Guilherme Rambo, offers much of the same functionality as the iOS app to Mac users, including session videos from both the most recent conference and previous years, the conference schedule, and more.

In its latest update, the unofficial WWDC app has added important features such as iCloud syncing, which is still in beta, Calendar integration, and more. Here's what you'll find in this release: