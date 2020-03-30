Houseparty — a video chatting app — has risen in popularity since people have been isolating and quarantining themselves because of Coronavirus. The app allows people to video chat, play games, answer trivia, and more all virtually, making it a safe way to socialize right now. Still, some people have been complaining that random people are joining their video chats.

Twitter is ablaze right now with tweets of people telling stories of strangers joining their video chats. It turns out that if your party isn't locked, or you don't have Private Mode enabled, it's possible for people to find your chat room and join it pretty easily.

Obviously, this presents a probably, especially since you never know just how nefarious people could be on the app. The good news is you can easily turn on Private Mode, which will lock any chat rooms you are in — whether you created them or not. To do it in the app, just go to Account > Settings > Private Mode.