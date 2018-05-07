Today at the Build 2018 developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft debuted an upcoming app for Windows 10 that will allow you to mirror your iOS device on your PC. Called "Your Phone," the feature will supposedly give you access to your text messages, photos, and notifications, offering a more seamless integration than the company has ever introduced before.

According to a piece by Zac Bowden for Windows Central, Microsoft's Your Phone will allow you to "make it so you don't need to keep switching back and forth between your PC and your smartphone when working on an essay or doing research." This is especially beneficial for iPhone users who prefer PCs for their work — as long as they're using the iOS version of Microsoft's Edge browser, they'll be able to perform a handful of important functions directly from their computer like responding to texts and dragging and dropping iPhone photos into documents. Of course, only Android phones have been confirmed for the full mirroring experience, leaving many with the assumption that functionality will be more limited on iOS devices. However, Microsoft hasn't exactly released any specific details regarding this, so the actual level of iPhone integration remains to be seen.

Your Phone is reportedly coming to Insiders for testing sometime this week. As Bowden states, Microsoft has not yet announced a precise release window for the feature, so it may or may not show up in Redstone 5, the next major Windows update due later this year.

