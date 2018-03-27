The Nintendo Switch may not have had many games at launch, but there have been a steady stream of releases since then. That trend will continue into 2019, as Nintendo announced 19 new games at the 2018 Game Developer's Conference. Here are all the games coming soon to the Switch!
- Garage - May 10, 2018
- Light Fall - Spring 2018
- Lumines Remastered - Spring 2018
- Pode - Spring 2018
- Reigns: Kings and Queens - Spring 2018
- West of Loathing - Spring 2018
- Bad North - Summer 2018
- Banner Saga 3 - Summer 2018
- Bomb Chicken - Summer 2018
- Fantasy Strike - Summer 2018
- Hyper Light Drifter - Summer 2018
- Just Shapes & Beats - Summer 2018
- The Messenger - Summer 2018
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - Fall 2018
- Pool Panic - 2018
- Nidhogg 2 - 2018
- Crashlands - No official launch date
- Banner Saga 1 - No official launch date
- Banner Saga 2 - No official launch date
Are you going to pick up any of the games announced at GDC? Let us know down below!