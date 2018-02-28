According to a blog post, version 4.5 of Bohemian Coding's popular digital design app Sketch is rolling out today and features a plethora of improvements and bug fixes, including Apple's official UI design resource for iOS 11. Prototyping Okay, so your design looks great. But will it actually work well? Now, with Prototyping, you can find out for sure. Prototyping for Sketch allows you to transform your static designs into interactive, clickable prototypes, allowing you to preview them thoroughly without ever needing to leave the app. You can even use Mirror, Sketch's iOS counterpart app, to see how your design looks and functions on the mobile device it's made for. If you're looking for a second opinion, you can also share your demo with colleagues, clients, and whoever else may like to weigh in. Here's how to use the feature, according to Bohemian Coding:

To turn your static designs into clickable prototypes, simply select a layer and add a Link to an Artboard. Once you have two Artboards connected, you can add a simple animation for a smooth transition from one state to the next. Rinse and repeat across your whole project and you can quickly and easily build a lightweight, working prototype of your app or website — perfect if you're working on a project and need to share a quick demo or you want to check the usability of a specific workflow.

You can find out more about Prototyping in Sketch's support documentation. Apple iOS UI Library Another exciting feature of Sketch 49 is the addition of an integrated Apple iOS UI Library, complete with Apple's official iOS 11 design template. When designing any project for an Apple device, access to the Apple iOS UI library is invaluable. it includes everything you need to make sure your work coincides with Apple's UI, "from tab bars and status bars to buttons and switches." All you need to do to download the Library is navigate to the Libraries tab in Preferences and select it. The best part: when Apple updates UI documentation, you'll be notified, and you can then update your designs to the latest version so you won't ever lag behind. Shared Libraries in Sketch Cloud When you download Sketch, you also get free access to Sketch Cloud, where you can view, download, and comment on Sketch documents which have been shared publicly or privately. All this happens within the Sketch app. Now, though, you can now subscribe to specific Documents uploaded to Sketch Cloud and they'll be added directly to Sketch, as Shared Libraries:

If you want to allow your Documents to be added as Shared Libraries, simply select the Allow others to download this Document option when you upload your file to Sketch Cloud. If you want to add a Document from Sketch Cloud as a Shared Library, just click Download › Add Library to Sketch and the Document will be added to the Libraries tab in Preferences, and you'll be notified if the original Document is updated.