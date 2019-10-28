However, the problem is even more serious for iPhone 5. Apple is sending out alerts to iPhone 5 owners that their phones must be updated to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3. If the iPhone 5 is not updated in time, it will be unable to connect to the internet entirely, including web browsing in Safari, email, iCloud and App Store services. This issue is specific to the iPhone 5, which was last sold in September 2013. To keep the phone functioning normally, update to the latest iOS 10.3.4 update before November 3. If you miss that date, OTA updates and iCloud backup will no longer be possible as the phone will not be able to connect to the network. In that case, you will need to connect to a computer and restore with iTunes on a PC or Mac.