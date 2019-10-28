What you need to know
- Apple has sent iPhone 5 users an alert recommending they update iOS to version 10.3.4.
- The July-released software helps older devices maintain accurate location and GPS functionality.
- A report suggests that without it, the iPhone 5 will no longer be able to connect to the internet.
Apple has issued a reminder to iPhone 5 users strongly recommending that they update the software on their devices to iOS 10.3.4.
As reported by 9to5Mac, iPhone 5 users who don't make the jump before November 3 risk not being able to use basic functions on their iPhones such as email, iCloud and the web:
However, the problem is even more serious for iPhone 5. Apple is sending out alerts to iPhone 5 owners that their phones must be updated to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3. If the iPhone 5 is not updated in time, it will be unable to connect to the internet entirely, including web browsing in Safari, email, iCloud and App Store services. This issue is specific to the iPhone 5, which was last sold in September 2013. To keep the phone functioning normally, update to the latest iOS 10.3.4 update before November 3. If you miss that date, OTA updates and iCloud backup will no longer be possible as the phone will not be able to connect to the network. In that case, you will need to connect to a computer and restore with iTunes on a PC or Mac.
A support document released by Apple confirms the seriousness of the update:
Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,* iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.
Usually, it's a pretty good idea to keep your iOS devices running the latest software. However, the importance of this particular update cannot be overstated. As Apple notes, the update is essential to allowed continued use of any functions that rely on the correct date/time. This includes web browsing and emails. A note to the support document confirms that all iPhone 5 users should update based on their local time zones. So why don't both of you get to it.
