What you need to know
- Sony is launching an updated PlayStation app that's been redesigned to enhance your experiences on PS4 and PS5.
- It includes new features like voice chat and native PS Store integration.
- The app is rolling out on Android and iOS devices later today.
The PlayStation app is about to get a lot better ahead of the launch of the PS5. The updated app, rolling out later today on Android and iOS was redesigned to "enhance your gaming experiences on PS4 and PS5," according to Sony.
If you want the updated app on your phone, you'll need to be running iOS 12.2 or later or Android 6.0 or later. It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play for free. You will need a PlayStation Network account to access the app.
This is great news for anyone who was wondering when the aging app would be updated. With the PS5 release on the horizon, more people will be looking for ways to conveniently manage their account. New features include:
- Updated user interface
- Messages integration
- Voice Chat and Part Groups
- Natively integrated PlayStation Store and remote downloads
- New features for PS5 (remotely launching games, quick sign-in, and managing storage)
- All the latest PlayStation news
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to release on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399. Stay tuned for reviews and impressions.
