The PlayStation app is about to get a lot better ahead of the launch of the PS5 . The updated app, rolling out later today on Android and iOS was redesigned to "enhance your gaming experiences on PS4 and PS5," according to Sony .

If you want the updated app on your phone, you'll need to be running iOS 12.2 or later or Android 6.0 or later. It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play for free. You will need a PlayStation Network account to access the app.

This is great news for anyone who was wondering when the aging app would be updated. With the PS5 release on the horizon, more people will be looking for ways to conveniently manage their account. New features include:

Updated user interface

Messages integration

Voice Chat and Part Groups

Natively integrated PlayStation Store and remote downloads

New features for PS5 (remotely launching games, quick sign-in, and managing storage)

All the latest PlayStation news

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to release on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399. Stay tuned for reviews and impressions.