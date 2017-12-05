If you somehow missed your previous chance to grab the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo for just $79.99, don't worry. Amazon is once again discounting the latest Echo hardware by $20, including the limited edition Product(RED) version. To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering a TP-Link Smart Plug for just $5 when you purchase new Echo hardware.
This smart speaker was only just recently released, and it has a number of enhancements over the first one. Its features include:
- All-new Echo (2nd Gen) has a new speaker, new design, and is available in a range of styles including fabrics and wood veneers. Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.
- Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.
- Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
- New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio.
- With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
- Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more
- Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.
Amazon also has a bunch of discounts on other Echo hardware and bundles. For example, you can grab the 2nd-gen Echo and a Philips Hue Starter Kit for $249.99, which is $50 off, or you can opt to go with the more affordable Echo Dot for just $29.99. You can also save $150 on two Echo Show's if you add two of them to your cart. This is $50 more than previous savings, and you can add the $5 smart plug to each of them, making it an even crazier deal.