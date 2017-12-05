If you somehow missed your previous chance to grab the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo for just $79.99, don't worry. Amazon is once again discounting the latest Echo hardware by $20, including the limited edition Product(RED) version. To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering a TP-Link Smart Plug for just $5 when you purchase new Echo hardware.

This smart speaker was only just recently released, and it has a number of enhancements over the first one. Its features include:

All-new Echo (2nd Gen) has a new speaker, new design, and is available in a range of styles including fabrics and wood veneers. Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.

Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.

Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio.

With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing

Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.

Amazon also has a bunch of discounts on other Echo hardware and bundles. For example, you can grab the 2nd-gen Echo and a Philips Hue Starter Kit for $249.99, which is $50 off, or you can opt to go with the more affordable Echo Dot for just $29.99. You can also save $150 on two Echo Show's if you add two of them to your cart. This is $50 more than previous savings, and you can add the $5 smart plug to each of them, making it an even crazier deal.

