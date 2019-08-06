Macs are some of the most popular computers on the market, but they're only as useful as the apps installed. If you have a brand new Mac, you’ll need to load it with apps to get the most out of your MacOS experience. You can supercharge your Mac with this $29.99 bundle.

The Mighty Mac Bundle includes 10 apps and tools that will expand your Mac’s usability. For example, a staple MacOS feature is the dock at the bottom of the screen; this bundle uses ActiveDock to expand your dock’s functionality by allowing you to group documents and apps, apply custom icons and themes, and much more. Another useful app is CrossOver 18, which lets you run Windows exclusive programs like games straight from your dock, so you don’t have to reboot your computer just to access them.

At $29.99, the apps in the Mighty Mac Bundle alone are a steal, but to top it all off, this bundle includes a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure. This will let you browse the web privately while avoiding hackers and identity thieves. You’ll also be able to bypass geolocation blocks to access your favorite streaming services like Netflix or Hulu from anywhere in the world.

Your Mac’s functionality is tied to the apps you have available. The Mighty Mac Bundle delivers unparalleled productivity and security with 10 powerful apps for just $29.99, or 98% off.