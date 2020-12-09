If you want a big computer monitor on your desk so you can get immersed in your work or gaming session, you can't go far wrong with the LG 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync IPS monitor. Today it's on sale for only $234.99 at B&H while supplies last, bringing this wide-screen monitor down to one of its lowest prices yet. It's normally sold for up to $350 at other retailers like Amazon, so you're saving over $100 with this deal.

LG's 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync IPS monitor was designed for those who need a bit more room for what they normally see on their computer screens, whether that includes Netflix, PC games, video and audio editing software, or even just your everyday basic computing tasks. It features a 21:9 aspect ratio and a native resolution of 2560 x 1080, along with a refresh rate of 75 Hz, support for 16.7 million colors with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync, and a 5ms response time.

This monitor also includes In-Plane Switching technology and an anti-glare coating to help ensure you can always see what's on the screen. It has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles too, giving you the ability to watch from nearly any position. There are two built-in HDMI ports as well a 3.5mm headphone jack.

B&H includes free expedited shipping with this order so you can receive your new monitor quickly at no extra cost. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.

