This AmazonBasics sound bar with a built-in subwoofer is down to $61.69. This is the lowest price ever compared to a regular street price around $95. Previous drops have only seen it go as low as $70 before.

Sound bars are a great way to step up the audio of any monitor that uses built-in speakers. Obviously, this isn't going to be the same as a huge home audio system like Sonos, but if you're trying to watch a movie with tiny speakers and no boom, you're selling yourself short. Upgrade with a sound bar like this at the very least.

It's a 31.5-inch sound bar with a built-in subwoofer for better bass, Bluetooth 2.1 tech for music streaming, and full-range stereo speakers with up to 92 dB output. It has three sound modes including Standard, News, and Movie, a remote control, and wall-mounting hardware. It has 3.5 stars based on 1,528 reviews. All AmazonBasics products are covered by a one-year warranty.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can really give your TV an upgrade with this OTA antenna, too. It has a 35-mile range for just $20, and paired with this sound bar maybe you'll actually start using your TV for more than just a living room decoration piece.

