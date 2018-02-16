If you've invested in a MacBook Pro, you likely have had your own experiences with dongles. While its pretty clear that USB-C is the port of the future, right now, you still have lots of accessories and peripherals that need various older connections. Plus, that new iPhone X you've been toting around? You can't charge it with your MacBook Pro using the included USB-A-to-Lightning cable, meaning if you want your MacBook Pro to charge your iPhone X you'd need an adapter. The good news is you can do both with the HyperDrive USB-C Hub and Qi wireless charger.

The company Hyper has been working hard to eliminate two annoying problems for Apple users. The lack of ports on the MacBook Pro and a convenient way to wirelessly charge your iPhone X. Enter the HyperDrive USB-C Hub and Qi wireless charger, which not only gives you access to a ton of useful ports but also doubles as a Qi wireless charger for your iPhone X!

When it comes to connectivity, the HyperDrive USB-C Hub comes with an integrated retractable cable that turns a single USB-C port into 8 different ports! A 4K HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, an SD card slot, three USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C Power Delivery port, and a Partridge in a pear tree. The Qi wireless charger can, not only charge your iPhone fast with 7.5w power delivery, but it also acts as a stand for your iPhone X so you can conveniently work and charge your phone at the same time.