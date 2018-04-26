The Nintendo Switch is arguably one of my favorite consoles to come down the pike in recent years. Nintendo managed to jam a whole lot of amazingness into a tiny little form factor. The only problem is that when you start putting a lot of awesome into a small space, there are bound to be some sacrifices made.

In the case of the Switch, one of the sacrifices that were made in order to save space was in the realm of audio. For many users, I am sure that this is not a huge issue. However, there may be some, cursed with a hypercritical ear that may hear a slight hum perpetrated by the proximity of the fan to audio components. Lows and highs could also be categorized as somewhat flat when listening to your Switch through good headphones.

Fortunately, there is a solution for those looking to improve their audio quality. The Nintendo Switch actually does support DAC's or digital-analog-converters. The simplest way to describe what a DAC does is to say that it takes a digital audio signal and rounds off the edges in order to provide an analog output which will give a warmer and fuller sound.