A fourth-generation tea entrepreneur, Bala Sarda launched VAHDAM to cut the multiple middlemen and bring you Indian tea at the peak of freshness. The VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box contains five loose-leaf teas for you to try each month.
Five teas per month
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box
Bottom line: Five fresh, healthy, and exotic Indian teas will arrive at your home each month.
The Good
- Teas are sealed and shipped in the prime of freshness
- Taste five interesting new Indian teas each month
- Empower India tea industry on a macro level, giving fair prices to farmers
- Climate Neutral and Plastic Neutral certified brand
- Your money will be refunded if you don't like the tea
The Bad
- You don't get any say in selecting the teas
Freshness and health
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box: Features
Bala Sarda, the 28-year-old fourth-generation tea entrepreneur founded VAHDAM Teas in order to cut out multiple middlemen in the India tea export business. By cutting out some of the middlemen, tea farmers get an ethical, fair price for their teas, and you get fresher tea. VAHDAM Teas are vacuum-sealed and packed within 24-72 hours of harvesting. In addition, VAHDAM Teas donates one percent of their revenue to the TEAch ME Social Initiative, to further the farmers' children's education.
VAHDAM Teas also pays attention to the environment, gaining Climate Neutral and Plastic Neutral certification. They measure their plastic and carbon footprints, then offset it in renewable energy, recycling, and energy efficiency investments.
VAHDAM Teas seems like a company that really cares about its tea growers and the environment.
Each month, you receive five envelopes of different loose-leaf teas. There won't be any repeats over the course of a year, so you'll be trying 60 unique teas. Each envelope contains 10 grams of tea (about .35 ounces) which can make four or five cups of tea, depending on how strongly you brew it. You cannot customize your tea box at this time, though VAHDAM Teas is considering making that an option in the future. The monthly subscription auto-renews each month, though you can cancel anytime. If you do not enjoy the teas you receive, your money will be fully refunded.
Each envelope has a list of ingredients and brewing instructions. Though they are not labeled explicitly "contains caffeine" or "caffeine-free," know that all teas have some caffeine in them, while tisanes (herbal teas) do not. There are no envelopes for brewing, so you'll need an infuser or strainer to brew these teas.
My personal tea tastes should always be taken with a grain of salt; they are just my own particular tastes. Here were my thoughts on the five teas in my box:
- Blooming Rose Black Tea (black tea, rose, saffron, almonds, cardamom, pistachio): Not my favorite. While I love the smell of roses, the taste, not as much. The rose and cardamom notes dominated.
- Masala Chai Spiced Black Tea (cardamom, cinnamon, black tea, clove, black pepper): This was very nice, and can be brewed the normal way or simmered in milk and then strained. I liked it both ways. My daughter (not a big tea drinker) said it reminded her of a pumpkin spice latte.
- Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea Tisane (turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, lemongrass, bergamot extracts): Sadly I just hated this one. I've had turmeric tea before and hated it; I'd never have chosen it on purpose. The turmeric dominates in this one.
- Himalayan Signature Green Tea (100% pure green tea): This one wasn't to my taste, but only because I'm not a green tea fan and can only drink it when the grassy flavor is covered up with something else.
- Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea (green tea, chamomile, lemongrass, peppermint, spearmint, orange peel): This was my favorite. Though I don't love green tea or chamomile and wasn't expecting to like this one, the mint (one of my absolute favorite flavors) and citrus notes come through enough to make this one taste amazing to me.
Responsible tea company
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box: What I like
I almost cried reading the VAHDAM Teas story; it seems like a company that really cares about its tea growers and the environment. I appreciate how committed VAHDAM Teas is to delivering teas packed and shipped at the peak of freshness. The teas are sophisticated and interesting blends; while every tea may not be to everyone's tastes, you'll be trying something you haven't had before with each box. This is not your ordinary grocery store tea.
No choices
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box: What I don't like
I'm fairly choosy when it comes to tea; there are a number of tea ingredients I just do not like, such as turmeric. I know that turmeric has some health benefits, but I literally cannot drink anything with turmeric in it. If I'm going to commit to a monthly tea service, I'd like to have some say in what will or won't be in it.
Get out of your comfort zone
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box: Bottom line
VAHDAM Teas was founded by a fourth-generation tea entrepreneur with a desire to cut out middlemen and get ethical, fair prices for farmers and fresh tea to consumers. Though there were hits and misses in my box, I thoroughly enjoyed the experimentation with teas far more exotic than anything I've seen in a grocery store. The VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box is five envelopes containing different teas each month — in a year you'll be trying 60 teas. Each envelope contains enough tea to brew four or five cups of tea. The monthly subscription auto-renews each month and you can cancel anytime. If you don't enjoy your tea, VAHDAM Teas will refund your money.
Exotic teas fresh from India
VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box
Try something new
Each month, try five different exotic teas from India, vacuum-sealed and packed within 72 hours at the peak of freshness.
