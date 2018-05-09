Steam is one of the world's most popular platforms for accessing video games, and soon, you'll be able to play any titles you've purchased on it on your Android and iOS devices (including phones, tablets, and Android/Apple TV).

This is being made possible thanks to a new app Valve's releasing called Steam Link, and it'll be free to download for both operating systems. It's an incredibly exciting proposition, but there are a couple things to take note of.

First off, and perhaps most important, you won't be able to play your games wherever you'd like. Your gadget must be connected to a 5GHz Wi-Fi network or hard-wired over Ethernet to ensure it's got a connection to your PC/Mac. In other words, you won't be able to access your library while on the bus or at Starbucks.

In regards to controller support, Valve's said that Steam Link will support its own Steam Controller as well as MFI controllers. Valve notes that you'll also be able to use "more across both platforms", but that's as specific as it's gotten so far.

Later this summer, Valve will also be launching a Steam Video app through which you'll be able to watch "thousands of movies and shows available on Steam" whether you're on Wi-Fi or LTE. Along with streaming over a data connection, you'll also be to download shows for offline watching.

