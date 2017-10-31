VR developers, go get your fresh Steam VR Beta!

As promised by Apple and Valve, Steam VR support for macOS is now a thing. We are eagerly awaiting the creation and release of immersive VR software for the Steam VR on macOS platform.

Software is starting to trickle in and we've recently reached out to the creator of QuiVr to hear his thoughts on VR gaming on macOS.

Valve has also released an update to Steam VR Beta with the following features for macOS:

initial support for dashboards and overlays with laser-pointer input support; the VR Settings dashboard as well as Steam Library/Store dashboard

Additional GPU frame timing information in developer performance graphs

Initial support for

IVRVirtualDisplay interface

Opting into the beta

To get the latest Beta updates for Steam VR, you must opt into the beta.

Launch Steam. Go to Settings. Select Account. Under Beta participation, click CHANGE.... Select Steam Beta Update. Click Restart Steam.

You'll then automatically download the beta client and all future beta updates.

What are you developing? Have any games you'd like to talk about?

Are you a developer? Creating anything you'd like to tell us about? Let us know in the comments. Similarly, if you're a macOS VR enthusiast, let us know of any and all games, experiences and programs you come across to use on your Mac. We'd love to hear about it!