Valve has just released some fixes and updates to SteamVR supporting macOS. The update released on December 12, 2017 for Steam VR Beta mentions the following for macOS:

macOS specific updates

Fixes bug where tracking can't start on new 10.13.2 installs

Some other general updates to SteamVR Beta

General: - Fixed SteamVR keyboard not getting any input when requested from an application.

Oculus: - Fixed SteamVR Keyboard for Touch controllers.

Opting into the beta

To get the latest Beta updates for Steam VR, you must opt into the beta.

Launch Steam. Go to Settings. Select Account. Under "Beta participation" click CHANGE.... Select Steam Beta Update. Click Restart Steam.

You'll then automatically download the beta client and all future beta updates.

Thoughts? Comments?

This is exciting news especially since we are seeing fixes and feature additions with nearly every Steam VR Beta release. That means developers are busily creating, testing, and reporting VR apps on macOS for us to use and enjoy. With the release of the iMac Pro and it's powerful internal GPU VEGA guts from AMD, not only will it be a great development platform for Steam VR applications, but a great system for enjoying those apps as well. What are you looking forward to from future Steam VR updates for macOS? Let us know in the comments!