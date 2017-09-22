Verizon is offering individuals in eight U.S. cities the chance to win an iPhone 8 in a today-only event, but they're going to have to work for it scavenger hunt style.

If you've been on the fence about forking over the cash for an iPhone 8 with the iPhone X looming impressively on the horizon, you may be able to get a free one through Verizon … if you can find it, that is. Today the mobile carrier is hosting a Snapchat-based AR scavenger hunt for those who live in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Interested in joining in? First, you have to open Snapchat and scan this code. Then you'll be given clues on the location of a virtual iPhone 8. There's a catch to this: not only do you have to arrive at the right location, you have to be there at the right time. According to Verizon's "Find the 8" page, some iPhones "are only revealed in the rain and others only come out at sunset." On top of all of that, once you actually find the 8, you have to take a photo of it in Snapchat and send it to the findthe8 Snapchat account. The more creative and interesting your snap is, the better the chances are that you'll get your hands on an actual, non-AR iPhone 8.

Of course, each iPhone 8 won in this competition must be activated on Verizon, so if you don't already have a Verizon plan and you're not in a place where you want to switch carriers, you're out of luck. Because it doesn't seem like the iPhone 8 will be disappearing from availability any time soon, this isn't really a contest for those who are comfy with their non-Verizon plan and wouldn't mind actually paying the money to upgrade. It's more suited to those who are considering switching to or already have Verizon, and just want to try the iPhone 8 without purchasing it on their own. Or, you know, maybe you just want to have some old school scavenger hunt fun. We don't judge.

