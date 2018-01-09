Visual solution manufacturer ViewSonic just introduced a slate of new professional-grade monitors at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The VP line will now include the VP2768-4K, a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and the VP3278-8K, a 32-inch 8K UHD monitor.

The ViewSonic 8K UHD VP3278-8K display is a 32-inch monitor that has a resolution of 7,680 by 4,320 pixels. The company claims that the VP3278-8K offers life-like color reproduction "with amazing accuracy, performance, and uniformity for exceptional front-of-screen consistency," making it fantastic for photo editors, video editors, and other creative professionals. In addition, ViewSonic's new 8K model boasts all the latest connectivity options, enabling it to be used with a variety of external devices that offer 8K content for playback, streaming, and gaming.

The ViewSonic VP2768-4K is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 connection with speeds up to 40Gbps, giving users the fastest connection for 4K content. In addition, the monitor offers 4K UHD resolution as well as a wide color gamut for more brilliant, accurate, and uniform colors — again, vitally important for creative pros.

Al Giazzon, Vice President of Marketing at ViewSonic Americas, praised the new professional displays in a statement.