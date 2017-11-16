Video streaming service Vimeo announced today in a press release that it's finally rolling out support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) uploads on its site. Best of all, it is the first social video service to support HDR playback on iPhone X, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K — though YouTube added support for HDR last year and launched HDR playback on Android devices back in September, YouTube's iOS and Apple TV apps currently won't allow a resolution higher than 1080p. In addition, Vimeo now encodes its video using HEVC format — i.e. Apple's preferred format — so you should also be able to reap the benefits of super high-resolution if you own an iMac with a retina display and use Safari as your browser.

When users go to upload content to their Vimeo account, they will now be able to select HDR videos as they would any other supported video format. This is great across the board, but it's extra fantastic for those who use Vimeo as a more "professional" alternative to YouTube and would like to share more serious artistic or experimental projects. And trust us, with support for videos up to 8K in resolution, not a single visual detail will be lost.