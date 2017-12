THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I REPEAT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL .

While Dom Hofmann, the founder of Vine, has stated before that he has always intended on making a follow-up to Vine, now it seems like the time has come.

Cue the internet's collective happy sobbing.

What do you think?!

Were you a big big BIG fan of Vine when it dominated the 'net, or would you prefer is these short, snappy videos burn in a roaring fire?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!