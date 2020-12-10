Visible is home to some of the most affordable phone plans around these days, and thanks to its latest iPhone deal, it's also now one of the best places to buy your iPhone 12. The carrier is offering a variety of iPhone models, including iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with a free pair of Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for a limited time when you port-in your current number from your previous carrier.

Not only that, but by switching to Visible and porting in your number, you can also score up to $200 back via a prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account when purchasing a new iPhone.

Visible is stellar because you can score unlimited talk, text, and data (even for a mobile hotspot) for just $40 all-in. It runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network in the U.S. so you can be sure you'll have service nearly anywhere you go, and later this year, Visible is set to introduce 5G at no additional charge to its customers.

With the extra value these headphones add to today's offer, it marks one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen so far. Once you've purchased your new device, Visible will send you a SIM card in the mail with next-day shipping to insert into your new phone. You'll then be able to activate service on the device, after which point an email will be sent to the email address you used during sign up with all the details on how to redeem your free pair of Beats headphones.

These on-ear noise-cancelling headphones regularly sell for $299 on Amazon, though you can get them on sale at Best Buy for $180 right now. In our Beats Solo Pro review we praised their attractive design, ease of connectivity with Apple devices, and solid active noise-cancellation.

Remember to port-in your previous number to your new device or you won't be eligible for this deal. If you're adding more than a single line to your plan, the price drops even further with options as low as $25 per line each month.