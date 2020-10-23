Visible is home to some of the most affordable phone plans around these days, and thanks to its latest iPhone 12 deal, it's also now one of the best places to buy your next iPhone. The carrier is offering up to $141 off the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for a limited time, and you'll also receive a free pair of Bose wireless headphones with the purchase when you port-in your current number from your previous carrier. Not only that, but by switching to Visible and porting in your number, you can also score up to $150 back via a prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account when purchasing a new iPhone.

Visible is stellar because you can score unlimited talk, text, and data (even for a mobile hotspot) for just $40 all-in. It runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network in the US so you can be sure you'll have service nearly anywhere you go, and later this year, Visible is set to introduce 5G at no additional charge to its customers. Plus, new members can save 50% on their first month's bill right now using promo code SAVE20.

The Bose headphones add an extra $229 of value to today's offer, marking one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest iPhone models so far. Once you've purchased your new device, Visible will send you a SIM card in the mail with next-day shipping to insert into your new phone. You'll then be able to activate service on the device, after which point an email will be sent to the email address you used during sign up with all the details on how to redeem your free pair of Bose headphones. These around-ear headphones regularly sell for $229 on Amazon.

Remember to port-in your previous number to your new device or you won't be eligible for this deal. If you're adding more than a single line to your plan, the price drops even further with options as low as $25 per line each month.