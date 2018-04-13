For visual novel fans, there is not really a lot on offer for the Nintendo Switch. On occasion, point-and-click adventure games can stray dangerously close to the world of visual novels, but it's not quite the same. As it currently stands, there are other platforms which offer far more options when it comes to this type of gaming experience. That being said, the Switch has been out for a year and we are starting to see some titles which will hopefully aid in quenching the very specific thirst which visual novels represent. Here are some of the titles which come close to the mark and some that totally nail it.
OxenFree
Visual novel purists would likely claim that Oxenfree does not come anywhere near close to ticking off all the boxes required to be counted in the category. It does, however, focus heavily on character development and story. If you're in the market for a pure visual novel experience, then this probably won't cut the mustard. But if you love a great story inhabited by well-rounded and deep characters, this will probably be right up your alley. If you want to pick it up, you can do so at the Nintendo store for $20.
The Coma: Recut
While The Coma still doesn't hit the nail on the head when it comes to visual novels, it does come a little closer. There is a large element of 2D side-scrolling at play. However, it does lean heavily on text and dialog. In addition, the visual aspect of the game is at times reminiscent of a traditional visual novel. You can give it a spin by downloading it from the Nintendo shop for $20.
The Charming Empire
If you're looking to get a true visual novel game on the Switch, then The Charming Empire is likely going one of the only options for now. With a thrust on reading that's bolstered by gorgeous manga styled art, this one definitely checks all the boxes. Like so many visual novels this story is about love and relationships and the choices you make to get there. It can be had for $25.
The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
Another pure-bred visual novel option for your Nintendo Switch would have to be The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya. It's a popular romance game in Japan which has been localized for a western audience. The gameplay will be familiar to any fan of romance visual novels. You are faced with a cadre of beautiful young men vying for your attention and it's up to you to decide who to develop a relationship with. You can pick it up at the Nintendo shop for $15
Currently, the options are pretty limited when it comes to visual novels on the Nintendo Switch. I am sure we will see more games ported over as the console matures. I can tell visual novel loving Switch users that you just have to hold on a bit longer. Some great titles like Steins Gate and Phoenix Wright are on the way. The Switch seems like the perfect platform for the genre and I am sure that developers are starting to catch on to that.
