It was announced at WWDC 2018 that the beloved Voice Memos app would be making its way to Mac with the macOS Mojave update, and a few neat features are coming along with it. Here's what you need to know.

Comings soon to an iPad and a Mac near you

The bigger announcement was that the Voice Memos app is making its way to macOS Mojave, but you'll also see it on your iPad with the iOS 12 update, so you'll be able to record on any of your devices.

One Apple to bring them all and in the iCloud bind them

Thanks to iCloud, you'll be able to access your voice memos from your iPhone on your iPad and Mac, and any other variation of that statement you choose.

You'll be able to listen to and edit them on any of the devices and save those edits to iCloud as well, but that's not even the best part!

GarageBand rock

The beauty of using Apple's own Voice Memos app is the forthcoming ability to pull audio clips straight out of the Voice Memos app and into GarageBand, so you can clean up your audio, add instruments under vocals you've laid down, or edit together longer audio pieces as you see fit.

Any questions?

