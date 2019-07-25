The VOID provides high-end virtual reality experiences, with different themes offering a wide range of possibilities. From walking around as Rebel soldiers disguised as Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, the award-winning experience by ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm, to helping out the Ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Dimension, they have a lot on offer.

In a press release today, The VOID announced that they were entering a new partnership with URW. This partnership will enable The Void to expand quite a bit, with 25 new state-of-the-art locations coming across the U.S. and Europe by the year 2022. URW develops and operates various shopping centers around the world.

Four temporary pop-up locations will open in August and September, loaded with the experiences Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire and Ralph Breaks VR, by ILMxLAB created in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios. They'll open in Westfield World Trade Center in New York, Westfield San Francisco Centre, Westfield Santa Anita in the Los Angeles metro area and Westfield UTC in San Diego. Permanent locations will be coming in the months afterward.

Christophe Cuvillier, Group CEO at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: "Over the past years, our industry has evolved dramatically. In a connected world, shopping is not enough anymore. Today, our customers expect to be entertained and brought together to share memorable, engaging sensory experiences. We are very happy to partner with The VOID in an industry-first, to bring cutting edge immersive experiences like these to our visitors".

The companies are also planning to expand and add new locations to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Chicago, Copenhagen, Oberhausen, San Jose, Stockholm and Vienna.