Vudu launches on Apple TV

Walmart-owned streaming service Vudu is now available on the Apple TV. The app allows you to access your existing Vudu library, including movies added to the library through the Ultraviolet service and Disney Movies Anywhere, as well as Vudu's selection of free movies, which are available as part of the service for a limited time.

Here's what you can expect from the app:

What thousands of movies and TV shows free, with Movies On Us

Find and wish list over 100,000 titles to add to your collection later

Watch the latest movies before Blu-ray and DVD, and TV shows as soon as day after air

Use your voice to search for movies and TV shows

As you might have been able to glean from all of this, Vudu does not allow you to purchase any content available from its own digital video store, and you'll have to head to Vudu on the web to do that. This is likely due to the cut that Apple takes from all digital purchases made through apps on iOS and tvOS.

The Vudu app for Apple TV arrives as part of the existing app for iPhone and iPad, and you can find it in the Apple TV App Store.