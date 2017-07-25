There are two kinds of people in this world: those who know they turned off the stove and everyone else.

For the latter group (at least for those with electric stoves), there's a new product that aims to give some peace of mind. Wallflower turns your dumb range into a semi-smart (more on that in a second) stove that provides some insurance should things be left cooking.

It takes about 2 minutes to make your dumb stove smart.

This whole thing is cleverly simple: Wallflower is a plug that fits between your stove and the power outlet and can tell when juice is flowing. You set up an account with Wallflower, and it lets you know via your phone — Android and iPhone, of course — when the stove is in use or when you've left it on.

That's it.

The hardest part of all this is getting to your stove's plug. For me, that was simply a matter of pulling out the drawer underneath and then plugging everything in. (Note that Wallflower is a little larger than a standard plug. I needed an extension to get the proper clearance.) You set up the Wallflower via Wi-Fi Direct, and you're on your way. All in all, it took about 2 minutes.

I called Wallflower a semi-smart product. That's maybe selling it a little short. It tells you when the stove is turned on. It'll learn your cooking habits to try to guess when you've actually intended to leave the stove on (you know, for cooking) versus when you might have accidentally left it on. You can set an alert timer if it remains on after a certain point. You can set cooking timers within the Wallflower app. (Or, ya know, just use your phone or Alexa or whatever.) And you can geofence the whole thing and get an alert if you move more than 1,000 feet away from a defined location while the stove is on. Or you can do all of the above.

Or you could just remember to turn off the stove.