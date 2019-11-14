Black Friday is just over two weeks away and the last of the major retailers yet to reveal its deals has today broken its silence. Walmart's Black Friday ad dropped overnight and reveals tons of deals on tech, gaming, home entertainment, and much more with some clear standout promotions. Plus, some of the deals are already available, and most start online prior to Thanksgiving, so you can scoop up Black Friday savings without standing in line.
Deals worth considering
When you think Black Friday, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers that springs to mind. With an unfathomable variety of products on sale in its stores and online, there are deals for every kind of shopper. Though it has arrived later than last year, its Black Friday ad does not disappoint with many deals beating the competition.
Apple Watch Series 3
When Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5, it kept around the Series 3 as its entry-level model and dropped the starting price to just $199. That discount alone was enough to get people buying, but Walmart will be offering it online for just $129 starting November 27 and in stores from November 28. That's a huge $70 savings and the lowest we have ever seen the Series 3 go by far. If you're new to the Apple Watch or looking for a great gift for an iPhone user this holiday season, this is it.
AirPods 2
Another deal sure to be popular with Apple fans and beyond will be the second-generation AirPods reduced to $129. The model with the wired charging case regularly goes for $159, with some retailers dropping them to $144 already, but we've never seen them go this low before. AirPods already fly off the shelves around the holidays, so there's no doubt these will be a must-buy for many.
Xbox One S All-Digital with 3 Games
This stellar deal on the All-Digital version of the Xbox One S not only saves you $100 off the regular cost of the console, but also bundles in three downloadable games: Fortnite, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves. You can snag it online from November 27 at 10 pm ET and the deal will land in stores on November 28.
VIZIO 65" Class 4K Smart TV
As you might expect, there are several TV deals in Walmart's sale but one of the best is the $130 discount on the VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. It will be available for just $398 from November 27 and is a superb upgrade for your living room with Dolby Vision, Chromecast, AirPlay and HomeKit, voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, and much more built-in.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart LED TV - $278 (was $499)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch - $249 (was $329)
- Google Home Mini + Google ChromeCast - $35 (was $64)
- Oculus Go - $149 (was $199)
- Instant Pot Duo60 - $49 (was $79)
Deals worth ignoring
Walmart's Black Friday ad is not without its fair share of duds. Some products in there are older versions that are on sale purely to shift some stock, with others not being discounted as steeply as elsewhere.
- Nintendo Switch bundles (previous-gen console)
- JVC 55-inch 4K Roku TV (we'll likely see better deals on bigger names on Black Friday)
- iPhone 6s
- Onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet & keyboard
Store information
The majority of Walmart's Black Friday deals begin online on November 27 at 10 pm ET with in-store sales beginning on November 28 at 6 pm. That means you can get an early start on the savings and potentially save yourself a trip to the store on Thanksgiving. Prices that go live late on Thanksgiving will also apply all day on Black Friday itself. Like previous years, the Walmart app will serve as a guide to help you find the items you want in your local store as efficiently as possible.
Some of Walmart's Black Friday deals are available to buy online now, though the best products won't go on sale for two weeks' time. Not long to wait!
Get prepared
