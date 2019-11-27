Looks like the biggest shopping day of the year, which hasn't been just one single day in a long time, is finally upon us. Walmart's huge collection of Black Friday deals is live now! There are so many ways to save on this list you might even find it overwhelming. Whether you're looking for new tech, bedding, clothing, kitchen appliances, or something else... if you can find it at Walmart on a normal day, you're going to find it on sale right now!
All the Savings
Walmart Black Friday deals
Grab a new Instant Pot, some popular video games, a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8, a new 4K TV, and more. The iRobot Roomba 670 is down to $197. Dyson's V7 Motorhead vacuum is $179. Women's clothing is 60% off.
Various Prices
Now we're cookin'
Let's start with one of the things I've been looking at this Black Friday: the ever-popular Instant Pot. You can get the Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker on sale for just $49. That is historically a match for the lowest we've ever seen, and the price is better than Amazon right now. The Instant Pot gives you a ton of options in the kitchen, whether you want to make a pot roast or yogurt.
Seven tools in one
Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 pressure cooker
Just one of these pressure cookers will make life so much more convenient. The slow cooker lets you plop in the ingredients and come home to a wonderful smell with dinner ready to go. It's built with safety in mind and has a microprocessor to monitor things like temperature and pressure.
$49
$79 $30 off
Representing the Brand
Walmart is also a good place to buy the latest 10.2-inch 32GB Apple iPad. Get it for just $249 in a variety of color options. You can even upgrade the storage to 128GB and still save with it discounted down to $329 from $429. Search by the Apple brand in this sale and you'll see there are a ton of Apple products on sale, including the latest Apple AirPods down to $129, one of the best deals we've seen.
The latest and greatest
Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB tablet
One of Apple's most popular tablets, this is the latest version of the iPad. It's super fast, super light, and built with power to run all the latest apps and play the best games.
$249
$329 $80 off
Mario has never looked this good
What other deals can we find? How about a Nintendo Switch with the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299? That's basically a $50 discount since that's how much the game goes for by itself.
Game On
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
If you haven't invested in the Nintendo Switch yet, you don't know what you're missing. There are so many amazing games, and now you can get one for free with this bundle.
$299
$350 $50 off
Check out all the other ways to save because there's no way we could list them all! But if you need a few more options... The Robot Roomba 670 is a smart robot vacuum cleaner and is on sale for $197. Grab the newest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just $38 on both PlayStation and Xbox. Save up to 60% on women's clothing, men's shirt, baby clothes, and more in the Fashion section.
