Calling all Apple followers: Today, the tech giant has officially updated its Apple TV app ahead of its approaching education event. Now, when you open the app, you'll see the minimal, calligraphy-like black and white design that Apple used for the event's invite, suggesting that interested parties will either be able to watch it as it's streamed live or view it afterward. Unfortunately, Apple hasn't officially confirmed which.

For those of you not already in the know, the event will take place Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. It will commence at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and, according to Apple, will focus on "creative new ideas for teachers and students." However, due to its staunch commitment to secrecy, the company isn't revealing much else.

Unlike the Apple TV app, Apple's dedicated events page has yet to be updated, but is expected to change to reflect the impending keynote soon.

