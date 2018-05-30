Looking for a way to tune into the coming week's WWDC keynotes so you can get your Apple announcement fix? You're in luck! Today, the tech colossus has officially updated its Apple Events app for fourth- and fifth-generation Apple TV ahead of the approaching conference. Now, when you go to open the app, you'll see the telltale sleek, snow-white visual theme of this year's WWDC artwork, including an updated home screen icon. There hasn't been any change in the functionality of the app, however.

For those of you not already in the know, the event will run Monday, June 4, 2018 through Friday, June 8, 2018 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. It will commence at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so if you live outside of that area, you're going to need to calculate your local time so you don't miss anything.

In addition to the Apple TV app, Apple's dedicated events page has also been updated to reflect the impending conference. If you don't own an Apple TV (or just don't want to mess with the Apple Events app), you can also stream the event live by tapping that link day-of.

If you'd like to know more about how we're prepping for WWDC and our theories regarding the event, give the pieces below a glance and check back for further updates!

