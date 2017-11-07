First spotted by Joanna Stern on Twitter, the new feature uses the newly-released iPhone X's front-facing TrueDepth camera (i.e. the camera that makes things like Animoji and Face ID possible) to scan your face within the Warby Parker app. It then displays a custom list of glasses that it thinks will suit your face shape based on that data.

Pretty much every glasses app has a virtual try-on feature that allows users to place glasses on a photo of themselves in an attempt to figure out which pair they should purchase. However, that sort of service is hit and miss at best, as it's difficult to actually tell how the frames would sit on your face. Enter Warby Parker's new in-app feature.

Though this is extremely cool and beneficial, it does feel like a step is missing due to the fact that you can't use TrueDepth to try on the frames once they're recommended to you. With apps like Snapchat already taking advantage of face-mapping for more accurate filter placement, surely more accurate virtual try-on within apps like Warby Parker's isn't too far off.

