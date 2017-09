Looking to watch Apple's iPhone X event? Here's how!

You might have missed Apple's live broadcast of exciting announcements regarding the iPhone X, the Apple Watch Series 3, 4K Apple TV and so, so much more, but that doesn't mean you've missed the boat forever!

There are a couple of different ways that you can recap Apple's monumental event today, but your best option would be to watch here:

Apple September 2017 iPhone X Event