Here's the opening video you missed if you weren't in attendance at Apple's education event this morning. It's titled "One Person Can Change the World" and it's tear-jerkingly sweet.
Watch Apple's Education event opening video now!
Lory Gil
Lory is a renaissance woman, writing news, reviews, and how-to guides for iMore. She also fancies herself a bit of a rock star in her town and spends too much time reading comic books. If she's not typing away at her keyboard, you can probably find her at Disneyland or watching Star Wars (or both).