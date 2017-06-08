Watch the first episode of 'Planet of the Apps' on Apple Music and iTunes

If you've been curious about Apple's initial forays into original video content, you can now get your first proper look at its reality series, Planet of the Apps. The show sees each developer pitch their app and service ideas to a panel of advisors over the course of a 60-second escalator ride, after which the advisors decide whether they want to advise the developer.

Here is Apple Music's description of the first episode:

Two college friends pitch a public safety app and an Air Force veteran has an augmented reality breakthrough

The panel of advisors includes Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow's, will.i.am, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Beats 1's own Zane Lowe. The first episode of Planet of the Apps is available for streaming on Apple Music, and it is also available for free on the iTunes Store.