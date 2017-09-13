Face ID didn't fail at Apple's iPhone X event, device setup did — and then so did the media.

During Apple's iPhone X Event, senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi had to switch to backup device after discovering the feature he was about to demonstrate, Face ID, was disabled on the primary device.

Just like with Touch ID, Apple's existing fingerprint identity sensor, Face ID, the new facial identity sensor, requires the device passcode to be entered before it'll start working following reboot, a period of inactivity, or successive authentication attempts that don't match what's registered on the device. The device even showed a nearly-identical message Touch ID shows after successive fingerprint mismatches, in this case: "Enter Passcode: Your passcode is required to enable Face ID".

It was clearly a failure with the set up of the primary device, which is why Apple has backup devices available for every demo. No doubt it was an unpleasant moment for Federighi — though he handled it in his usual, jovial manner on stage — and for whoever was responsible for the setup.

But i wasn't a failure of Face ID. At least not as part of Federighi's demo. Not that you'd know that from the coverage.Apple 3.0:

Business Insider: Watch Apple's Face ID unlocking fail during its big demo

The Telegraph: Apple suffers embarrassing demo Face ID fail at iPhone X launch

Mashable: Apple tried to show off Face ID, and it was so embarrassing

MacRumors: Doubts and Speculation Surround Apple's Onstage Face ID 'Fail' During iPhone X Keynote

The Verge: Apple's first Face ID demo failed, but it wasn't Face ID's fault

Vice: Apple's stock suddenly dropped after that Face ID fail

While the actual problem was apparent to anyone familiar with how Touch ID already works it may not have been apparent to everyone watching the event. That's where the media is supposed to step in and help educate and inform people.

If Face ID has actual problems, people absolutely need to be told about them. In this case, though, it wasn't Face ID that failed. It was the set up that failed first and then, by going for the cheap headlines, the media that failed second. (Some of the articles referenced above contain good content, but it's the headlines that readers and the markets will see and remember.)

That's especially frustrating right now because Face ID is so new and people will naturally have questions and concerns about it. And instead of being part of the education and information solution, they ended up being part of the Face ID FUD.

I've had a chance to see Face ID in action, for unlock and Apple Pay, in a variety of situations now and it worked as well as Touch ID. Arguably the only differences in preference will be subjective and vary by the individual.

Starting November 3, people will have a chance to try it and decide — and report — for themselves.