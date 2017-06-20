By Rene Ritchie
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 at 10:35 pm EDT
Museum Historian John Markoff moderates a discussion with former iPhone team members Hugo Fiennes, Nitin Ganatra and Scott Herz, followed by a conversation with Scott Forstall.
Museum Historian John Markoff moderates a discussion with former iPhone team members Hugo Fiennes, Nitin Ganatra and Scott Herz, followed by a conversation with Scott Forstall.
Don't miss this. Seriously.
Reader comments
Watch Scott Forstall and early iPhone engineers live now!