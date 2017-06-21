watchOS 4 won't install or update on your Apple Watch? Here's what to do!

Apple's got all-new betas for watchOS. While everything should — and usually does — go smoothly, once in a while betas simply don't update or install the way you'd expect. Sometimes it's a connection issue. Sometimes it's a verification error. Sometimes it won't reboot. And other times it just... does nothing.

If you're having problems installing or updating to the watchOS beta, here are a few things you can try.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





1: Check your connection

Before you do anything drastic, check to make sure you're on Wi-Fi and your Apple Watch is recognizing your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Wi-Fi. (Also double-check Bluetooth is on while you're at it.) Swipe up to bring up Control Center on your Apple Watch. If your iPhone is connected, you'll see a green Connected banner at the top of the screen.

2. Force Quit and restart

Still not working? Try force quitting the Apple Watch app and restarting your Apple Watch.

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Double press the Home button to bring up the multitasking interface. Swipe up on the Apple Watch app to close it. Swipe up on the Apple Watch app card to force quit it.

Next:

Press and hold the Side Button on your Apple Watch. Slide to Power Off.

3. Erase and re-pair

If neither of the above two steps worked, it's time to bring out the big guns: unpairing and re-pairing your Apple Watch.

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple Watch, then tap Unpair. This should automatically unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone and reset it locally. You can skip to Step 7. If your Apple Watch itself doesn't reset, however, you'll need to manually reset it on-device; here's how to do that. Go to the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Enter your current Apple Watch passcode. Press Continue. Your Apple Watch will now reset. Choose your language and region on your Apple Watch. Tap Start Pairing on the Apple Watch. Re-open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and press Start Pairing. Line up your Apple Watch under your iPhone's rear camera to pair. Once paired, tap Restore from Backup and choose your backup. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Enter your Apple ID and password. Tap OK for Shared Settings. Create an Apple Watch passcode. If it's too weak, you may be prompted to change your code. Choose whether to unlock your watch with your iPhone or not. Press Continue to acknowledge the Emergency SOS screen. The Apple Watch will begin syncing. Once the Apple Watch has finished its sync cycle, you'll be all set — as part of the restore process, your Apple Watch will update to the latest watchOS 3 beta.

Any watchOS beta troubleshooting questions?

Still having trouble updating your Apple Watch to watchOS 4? Let us know below and we'll try to troubleshoot.