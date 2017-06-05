WWDC, watchOS 4 is certainly something worth taking note of. There are plenty of new features coming to the Apple Watch, so it can be tough to keep track of what's new!

Here's everything you need to know about watchOS 4!

What's new with watchOS 4?

New watch faces

Siri watch face that automatically displays what's most relevant to you: reminders, photo memories, dynamically updated whenever you raise your wrist! There are also sunrise/sunset features, home app features, news app updates, and coaching for Activities. A Kaleidoscope face, that shifts and moves and creatures unique, custom designs based on the photo you choose to use. Even more Disney with Jesse, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear watch faces with different animations.

New activity features

With watchOS 4, new activity features remind you how to reach goals/what you need to do to reach your goals every day. There will also be new monthly challenges that help you beat or accomplish something!

New animations show smaller celebrations for everyday successes, and larger ones for every time you reach a bigger goal (aka, adorable little fireworks on your wrist!) You can also pick a playlist that automatically starts with your workout.

If you're a fan of swimming with your Apple Watch, there are new swim features for when you're sitting on the side of the pool, relaxing. On top of that, there's also high intensity interval training monitoring.

Super easy now to do multiple workouts in a single session.

Redesigned Music app

Automatically sync music for you based on what you want to listen to

This new redesigned is aimed to make AirPods + Apple Watch = "a true magical experience".

Native Core Bluetooth

WatchOS 4 will support native core Bluetooth for the ability to link and work with smaller wireless products: things like continuous glucose monitoring, info from your surfboard as your in the water, and so, so much more.

Are there any features that stand out with watchOS 4?

2-way data exchange with gym equipment thanks to partnerships with some of the biggest equipment manufacturers in the world!

Your heart rate is read by the watch and is sent to the equipment, and info – like data and speed – is sent to your watch.

Oh! And there's also going to be a new flashlight in the control centre that can be used as a safety light during an evening run.

When can we expect the newest version of watchOS?

In the fall of 2017.

What do you think?

What WWDC features are you the most excited about? What about with watchOS 4 specifically?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!