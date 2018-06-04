The Apple Watch is getting a big upgrade with the newest version of its operating system, watchOS 5. With completely new features added to the Apple Watch for the first time and some changes to some old familiar feature; here's a breakdown of everything that's new coming in watchOS 5.

watchOS 5 will give you the ability to track two new workouts; yoga and hiking! Yoga will primarily be focused on your heart rate, whereas, hiking will give you awesome metrics like pace, speed, and elevation data.

watchOS 5 will be able to detect when you start to workout, and if you haven't selected a workout, it will suggest that you start one. It will also give you retroactive credit from when your Apple Watch detected the workout, so you won't miss any important metrics.

Apple announced a few new features for the Workout app, the most exciting of which is automatic workout detection.

The Activity app is getting a new feature called "Competition", which will allow you to challenge any friend to a 7-day competition for closing those rings! You can even check on the progress throughout the challenge and earn awards!

With watchOS 5, your Apple Watch will be able to work as a walkie-talkie with the new app, aptly named, Walkie-Talkie.

If both you and your friend have watchOS 5, you'll be able to send small sound bites back and forth just by pressing a Talk button your the screen of your Apple Watch.

Walkie-Talkie will work over a Data or Wi-Fi signal.

Podcasts

The Podcasts app finally makes it over to watchOS 5 and you'll be able to listen to your favorite podcasts right on your wrist. Of course, you can also pick up right where you left off on your latest podcast if you choose to leave your office, so you never miss a beat!

Notifications

Much like iOS 12, notifications are getting an upgrade with watchOS 5. Notifications will now be grouped, so instead of having one notification per text message from your mom, you'll have one notification group you can tap on to read through all of them individually, or even clear all the notifications away at once.

Plus, watchOS 5 now has WebKit, meaning you'll be able to open web links right on the wrist without having to pull out your phone.

Siri

Just like iOS 12, watchOS 5 introduces Siri Shortcuts, which lets all types of apps add shortcuts to Siri, letting you add custom phrases that correspond to a specific app to perform tasks.

On top of that, Siri suggestions will now be more robust, learning your app usage habits in order to be more helpful, offering suggestions on the Siri watch face.

Which models of Apple Watch will support watchOS 5

Apple didn't say that any of the models were excluded, which leads me to believe that all models of the Apple Watch will be compatible with watchOS 5. Stay tuned for more details as it becomes available.