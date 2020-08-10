This is the first time that Apple has released watchOS as a public beta. With watchOS 7, you're getting some cool new features, like sleep tracking, watch face sharing, and so much more. If you want to take the leap and install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch, make sure that you're enrolled in the public beta program, have iOS 14 installed on your iPhone, and then download and install watchOS 7. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You won't be able to download watchOS 7 without an iPhone on the iOS 14 beta, so please keep that in mind. How to download and install the watchOS 7 public beta watchOS 7 FAQ: Everything you need to know! watchOS 7 was unveiled during Apple's virtual WWDC 2020 keynote, and it is bringing a whole bunch of goodies to our Apple Watches. Native sleep tracking has arrived, which allows you to record sleep data and see how well you slept during the night. This also means that watchOS 7 can help you sleep better with a sleep schedule, which is something that many of us wanted for years. You'll also find new workout types, an easy process for sharing watch faces with friends, hand washing detection, and so much more. watchOS 7: Everything you need to know! How to prepare your Apple Watch for the watchOS 7 public beta

Before you download the watchOS 7 public beta, you should make sure that you have a secondary device to test it on (watchOS 7 runs on Series 3, 4, and 5 Watches), if possible. It's also important to make sure that you have a backup of your current Apple Watch. Unlike other software releases from Apple, watchOS is irreversible — there's no way to downgrade, so make sure that you are 100% sure you want to dive into the public beta. How to prepare your Apple Watch for the watchOS public beta How to downgrade your Apple Watch (surprise — you still can't)