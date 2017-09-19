watchOS 4 won't install or update on your Apple Watch? Here's what to do!

Apple's got all-new updates for watchOS. While everything should — and usually does — go smoothly, once in a while these simply don't update or install the way you'd expect. Sometimes it's a connection issue. Sometimes it's a verification error. Sometimes it won't reboot. And other times it just... does nothing.

If you're having problems installing or updating watchOS, here are a few things you can try.

Are you on iOS 11?

You'll need to update to Apple's latest version of iOS before the watchOS 4 update will show up in the Watch app, which, yes, means taking the plunge on both devices.

Are you on an iOS 11 beta seed?

We've heard a few reports from people on the iOS 11 public beta and developer beta who can't get watchOS 4 to show up. Despite the fact that both the GM on the beta and the production seed are the same, we suspect there might be an issue pulling the production watch software. If you can't get watchOS 4 to update, the easiest thing to do is just re-do the iOS 11 update via the production servers. Here's how:

How to update from an iOS beta to the official release

Check your connection

Before you do anything drastic, check to make sure you're on Wi-Fi and your Apple Watch is recognizing your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Wi-Fi. (Also double-check Bluetooth is on while you're at it.) Swipe up to bring up Control Center on your Apple Watch. If your iPhone is connected, you'll see a green Connected banner at the top of the screen.

Force Quit and restart

Still not working? Try force quitting the Watch app on your iPhone and restarting your Apple Watch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Double press the Home button to bring up the multitasking interface. Swipe up on the Watch app to close it. Swipe up on the Watch app card to force quit it.

Next:

Press and hold the Side Button on your Apple Watch. Slide to Power Off.

Erase and re-pair

If neither of the above two steps worked, it's time to bring out the big gun: unpairing and re-pairing your Apple Watch.

How to unpair and restore the Apple Watch

How to restore your Apple Watch from a backup Once the Apple Watch has finished its restore cycle, you'll be all set — as part of the restore process, your Apple Watch should load the latest watchOS update.

Any other watchOS install troubleshooting questions?

Still having trouble updating your Apple Watch to watchOS 4? Let us know below and we'll try to troubleshoot.