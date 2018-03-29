watchOS 4.3 brings some great tiny features and improvements to Apple Watch, including music control for your iPhone, new animations, portrait Nightstand mode, and more. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed in watchOS 4.3!
Music
- You can now choose between controlling your Apple Watch's local music, music on your iPhone, or music on your HomePod
- You can control volume, play/pause, and song choice on any of these three options
- AirPlay now lists the Apple Watch itself as "Speaker" next to any compatible Bluetooth headphones (or your HomePod)
- You can now choose your iPhone's AirPlay output from Apple Watch
Charging
- Nightstand Mode will display in Portrait or Landscape orientation
- There's a new delightful charging animation
Watch Faces, Apps, and Security
- The Siri watch face will pop up with messages about your Activity Rings progress and when your Apple Music mixes update
- New app-launching animation
- New icon when using the Apple Watch to unlock your Mac
Bug fixes
- Fixes the issue where some users got Activity achievements without actually doing the challenge
- Fixes a problem where Siri music commands wouldn't work
Any features I've missed?
Found anything cool about watchOS 4.3 that I've missed? Drop it in the comments.