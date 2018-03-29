watchOS 4.3 brings some great tiny features and improvements to Apple Watch, including music control for your iPhone, new animations, portrait Nightstand mode, and more. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed in watchOS 4.3!

Music

You can now choose between controlling your Apple Watch's local music, music on your iPhone, or music on your HomePod

You can control volume, play/pause, and song choice on any of these three options

AirPlay now lists the Apple Watch itself as "Speaker" next to any compatible Bluetooth headphones (or your HomePod)

You can now choose your iPhone's AirPlay output from Apple Watch

Charging

Nightstand Mode will display in Portrait or Landscape orientation

There's a new delightful charging animation

Watch Faces, Apps, and Security

The Siri watch face will pop up with messages about your Activity Rings progress and when your Apple Music mixes update

New app-launching animation

New icon when using the Apple Watch to unlock your Mac

Bug fixes

Fixes the issue where some users got Activity achievements without actually doing the challenge

Fixes a problem where Siri music commands wouldn't work

Any features I've missed?

Found anything cool about watchOS 4.3 that I've missed? Drop it in the comments.