The Oontz Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99 on Amazon. We've seen several deals on these speakers in the past dropping them from a regular $35 price to $25, but this price matches the sort of sale you'd see on Black Friday or something similar.

The Angle 3 has room-filling volume with extra bass. It is resistant to splashes, rain, dust, and sand. You can use it indoors or out. The 2200mAh rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours. Not only does it connect via Bluetooth to any device, it can also work with Amazon Alexa. It has a built-in mic and comes with both a micro USB charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable. Users give it 4.4 stars based on a ridiculous number of reviews.

Looking for something smaller and even more waterproof? Check out this Victsing Shower Speaker for just $12 today!

See at Amazon