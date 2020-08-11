WaterField Designs has a new ultra-slim laptop back for 16-inch MacBook Pro owners, the Tech Folio 16-inch. The padded laptop back opens from three sides and can lay flat for easy access to your laptop, cables, and accessories. The bag can fit devices up to 16 inches, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The Tech Folio 16-inch is available for preorder now for $179 and starts shipping on August 14, 2020.

The Tech Folio 16-inch features a padded laptop compartment, water-resistant zippers, and can open up like a book so you can view all of your tech at once. It has several pockets for cables, charging bricks, and accessories.

While laptop makers have trended toward more compact models over the years, many of the best Windows laptops are 15 or 16 inches. If you have a smaller laptop but want a similar case, WaterField Designs also has a Tech Folio Plus, which earned high marks in our review. There's also the Tech Folio, which is even smaller but very similar in design.