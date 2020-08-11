What you need to know
- WaterField Designs announced the Tech Folio 16-inch laptop bag.
- The bag can open to lay flat for easy access to your laptop, cables, and accessories.
- The Tech Folio 16-inch is available for preorder now for $179 and starts shipping on August 14, 2020.
WaterField Designs has a new ultra-slim laptop back for 16-inch MacBook Pro owners, the Tech Folio 16-inch. The padded laptop back opens from three sides and can lay flat for easy access to your laptop, cables, and accessories. The bag can fit devices up to 16 inches, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The Tech Folio 16-inch is available for preorder now for $179 and starts shipping on August 14, 2020.
The Tech Folio 16-inch features a padded laptop compartment, water-resistant zippers, and can open up like a book so you can view all of your tech at once. It has several pockets for cables, charging bricks, and accessories.
While laptop makers have trended toward more compact models over the years, many of the best Windows laptops are 15 or 16 inches. If you have a smaller laptop but want a similar case, WaterField Designs also has a Tech Folio Plus, which earned high marks in our review. There's also the Tech Folio, which is even smaller but very similar in design.
The Tech Folio 16-inch is available in either waxed canvas in a "chocolate leather" color or ballistic material in black.
WaterField Designs Tech Folio 16-inch
This bag features a padded laptop pouch and opens flat so you can see all of your gadgets at once. It has water-resistant zippers and lining to help protect your devices.
