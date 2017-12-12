Today, San Francisco-based custom device case manufacturer WaterField Designs announced the latest addition to its line of specialty bags. Called the Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall, the bag combines the functionalities of a briefcase and a duffel into one sophisticated package. It's a handy accessory for the "fitness-minded professional," and allows you to go straight from work to the gym without having to stop back home or carry an extra bag.

Each Atlas bag is made of either leather-trimmed waxed canvas or ballistic nylon, and features a padded laptop and tablet pouch as well as organizational pockets for all your chargers, cables, and pens. However, unlike the usual briefcase or laptop bag, it also offers a roomy section for clothes, an open-topped side pocket for storing a water bottle, and a collapsible, zippered section to keep your shoes away from the rest of your belongings. The dual zippers used to close the bag as well as the ones used to secure the clothing compartment are waterproof, and the "briefcase" compartment that holds all your tech is TSA-friendly — it opens flat so it can get through screenings while keeping all your devices protected. The case also offers multiple carrying options — dual leather-grip handles, a suspension shoulder strap, and a wheeled-suitcase handle — so you can easily bring it with you wherever you go.

WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield expressed his enthusiasm for the bag's duality in a statement: