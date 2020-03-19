What you need to know
- WaterField announced the new Hitch Crossbody Brief today.
- The bag comes in two sizes, and can hold up to a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard or 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- The bag is available now starting at $250.
WaterField Designs took the wraps off of another premium leather bag for your tech gear today. The new Hitch Crossbody Brief starts at $250, and it comes in two sizes. Regardless of size, the bag comes with two interior compartments for laptops and tablets, along with plenty of pocket space to spare.
The "Compact" Hitch Crossbody Brief is big enough to hold up to a 13-inch MacBook Air, while the "Full" size can fit up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both bags contain another padded compartment you can use for either a tablet or a second laptop, if that's your typical setup.
You'll find plenty of extra space in the bag's front pockets, along with dedicated interior pockets for pens and the like. There's also a quick-retrieval key tether, and on the back of the bag you'll find a suitcase passthrough. The front pocket is also expandable, allowing it to hold bulky items if necessary.
In addition to the standard leather finish, the Hitch Crossbody Brief is available in a ballistic nylon material. The "Compact" version is priced at $250, while the "Full" bag is priced at $260.
Premium packing
WaterField Designs Hitch Crossbody Brief
Double the laptops
The WaterField Hitch Crossbody Brief is big enough to handle two laptops in dedicated padded compartments. The bag is available in two sizes, and there's lots of pocket space to work with.
