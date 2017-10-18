Sick of ads getting in the way of your fanfic binges? You're in luck — after 10 years, Wattpad has announced an ad-free account option for users in Canada and the US.

Online storytelling community Wattpad published a blog post today saying that its first-ever premium subscription tier is finally available. This new tier will offer Wattpad's more than 60 million users an ad-free reading experience on both the Wattpad app and desktop site.

An ad-free option was, according to the site, one of the most frequent requests by current Wattpadders, and Wattpad's CEO Allen Lau made it clear that this new tier was for their comfort:

The Wattpad community is the most important thing to us, and we want them to have the best possible experience across all our platforms. An ad-free option has been one of the most requested features from our users. Wattpad Premium gives people more control over their Wattpad experience, and allows us to continue to offer Wattpad as a free platform that anyone can enjoy.

If you'd like to upgrade to Wattpad Premium, it'll cost you either $5.99 per month or an upfront yearly payment of $59.99 (which will save you about $12, or two months worth of fees). Here's how to subscribe on the app:

Launch the Wattpad app and log in if you haven't already. Tap the button in the top right corner that says Go Premium. Select either the yearly or monthly Premium plan. Confirm your purchase.

That's it! Now all you have to do is select a story of your choice (Wattpad has everything from Tolstoy's Anna Karenina to self-help books to coming-of-age vampire dramas) and enjoy your ad-free reading sessions. You can also subscribe on Wattpad's desktop site if you prefer. If you don't already have the Wattpad app, you can get it here:

Wattpad - Free - Download now

Thoughts?

If you're a Wattpad user, are you excited about the prospect of an ad-free experience? Let us know how you feel in the comments!